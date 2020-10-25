Los Angeles, Oct 25 (PTI) "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", a new documentary on the singer-songwriter, is in development at YouTube Originals.

The 30-minute special, which will release on October 30, will provide an exclusive look into the artiste's life in quarantine, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Maanayata Dutt Dedicates an Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt on Dussehra 2020, Calls Him 'Ram' (View Post).

The documentary is a follow-up to YouTube docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons".

"Seasons", which chronicled the making of Bieber's latest album, 'Changes' released on December 31, 2019.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Hitched! Here’s Decoding all Her Wedding Looks (View Pics).

His "Next Chapter" will debut on Bieber's YouTube channel. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)