Neha Kakkar is among the beautiful brides of 2020 and seeing her happy pictures are among the few good things that happened this year. The Aankh Maare singer tied the knot with her beau Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi amid a lavish ceremony and their pictures from numerous ceremony are all over social media feed. From seeking inspiration from Anushka Sharma's pastel pink lehenga to going all out in her red wedding lehenga, Neha's bridal trousseau was a delightful and a rather charming affair. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Adorable in their Videos from Roka Ceremony.

Neha prefered subtlety over everything else. She was more into printed designs with a soft colour palette and her decko was hugely inspirational for all millennial brides-to-be. We have curated a list of all her bridal designs and we hope they inspire you for your special day. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Are Officially Married, Take Pheras In Gurudwara (Watch Video).

For her Wedding Ceremony

For Mehendi Ceremony

For Gurudwara Wedding

For Haldi Ceremony

For Sangeet

From sticking to traditional yellow for haldi ceremony to wearing red for her wedding day, Neha was quite a traditional bride and her look book was all things charming. We hope she keeps sharing pictures and closeup shots from her wedding album so we can continue ogling at those intricate detailing.

