London [UK], February 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Zendaya grabbed the eyeballs with her stunning look at the premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' in London.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, Zendaya made a grand entrance in an archival Mugler robot suit, as per PEOPLE.

Also Read | Thundu Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Biju Menon’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The vintage couture design, which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995, is made of silver material arranged to look like robotic armor, as well as PVC-covered cutouts throughout.

https://twitter.com/dumas1000/status/1758284312611565936

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Bridal Glow As She Arrives at Beau Jackky Bhagnani's Residence for Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Video).

Several pictures of the 'Spiderman: Homecoming' actor from the red carpet has gone viral on social media.

"Isn't she amazing," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Woww she is stunning."

Zendaya's version of the ensemble was styled almost exactly like the original, down to the metallic pumps. However, she ditched the headpiece in exchange for a sleek bun with side bangs and added on a large jewel necklace, reported PEOPLE.

Later on, Zendaya changed her outfit into a Mugler black gown with an elegant cowl neckline. She accessorized with vintage Bulgari earrings and an emerald ring.

Her avant-garde appearance comes hours after she was announced one of the four co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, as per PEOPLE.

'Dune: Part Two' is the second film in the action-packed franchise and also stars Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. It will release on March 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)