The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has extended the autopsy report of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to the High Commission of India. Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore Confirmed As Drowning, Assam Police Arrest His Manager and Festival Organiser – Here Are the Details.

According to a statement issued by the police, a copy of the autopsy report, along with their preliminary findings on his passing, has been handed over to the Indian authorities upon their request.

Police investigations are currently underway in the matter, while the public has been advised to refrain from sharing any videos or images related to the matter.

Singapore Provides Autopsy Details to Indian Authorities

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police on Thursday arrested Zubeen Garg's co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief and Special DGP, CID, told ANI, following multiple days of interrogation by the SIT/CID, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the SIT/CID last night.

Earlier on Wednesday, CID/SIT of Assam police arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta (the main organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore) and Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sent Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days' police custody. On the other hand, the CID added a murder charge section under the BNS Act in the registered case. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Special Investigation Team Arrests NEIF Chief Shyamkanu Mahanta and Late Singer’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma.

The 52-year-old Assamese music icon died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati on Sunday morning by a commercial flight.