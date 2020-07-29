Los Angeles, Jul 29 (PTI) The Directors Guild of America has announced ceremony date for the 73rd Annual DGA Awards .

The 2021 edition of the awards will be held on April 1, 2021, the film body said in a statement posted on its official website.

Further information about the DGA Awards, including submission requirements and venue, will be announced at a later date.

Many award ceremonies, including the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, have been pushed back due to uncertainties from the coronavirus.

In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shifted Oscars 2021 date from February 28 to April 25.

The British Academy followed by announcing April 11 as the new date for BAFTAs.

The new date for Golden Globes ceremony, to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, is February 28. PTI

