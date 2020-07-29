Ayushmann Khurrana recently announced his next film with Abhishek Kapoor. This the for the first time that he will collaborate with the director who earlier helmed films like Kai Po Che, Fitoor and Rock On!. What is touted to be a progressive love story, it also has Ayushmann in the role of a cross functional athlete. But do you know the meaning of the word cross functional athlete or the term cross training for athletes? Ayushmann Khurrana To Turn Into a Cross Functional Athlete In Abhishek Kapoor Directorial.

Cross functional athlete is the person who takes cross training in various sports activities other than the area they specialize in. This is done to have an overall impact of the work out regimen on the body of an athlete. Wikipedia defines 'Cross-training' as, "Cross-training is athletic training in sports other than the athlete's usual sport. The goal is improving overall performance. It takes advantage of the particular effectiveness of one training method to negate the shortcomings of another."

This is definitely a new area for the actor to delve in as he has been mostly doing social dramas lately! Ayushmann himself is eager for this new character as he told IANS, "It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it." Now you know the exact meaning of the term and what Ayushmann would be doing in the movie.

