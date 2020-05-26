Entertenment News | FWICE Writes Letter to Maharashtra CM, Proposes Guidelines for Resuming Shoots

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, proposing guidelines for resuming work in the entertainment industry.

The letter comes a day after the Producers Guild of India released a recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines to resume shooting.

FWICE, the parent body of 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the industry with more than five lakh members, said it is "highly concerned" about the health, safety and security of all its members who are "now eager to join the works post the lockdown is over"

In its guidelines, FWICE proposed mandatory medical checkups for all the crew entering the sets, along with an ambulance, doctor and nurse to be made compulsory on every shooting venue.

"All the craft and crew members to be stationed in the studio premises or a hotel to avoid travels and contacts with outsiders until the shoot is over.

"Further measures will have to be put in place, such as providing crew members with masks and gloves, instituting extra cleaning shifts and ensuring that makeup artists and hairdressers dispose of brushes and other tools once they use them on an actor," the letter read.

The Federation said all the necessary personal care equipment such as masks, face shields, hand sanitisers, should be provided to all the crew members by the producers, including healthy and hygienic food.

FWICE recommended that the sets should have a fumigator for people and all unit members should get a negative COVID test report.

"Outstanding dues amounts should be cleared by the producers before starting the shoots and the payments should be made within 30 days of the shoot. People aged 60 years and above and pregnant women to be restricted on the set for four months from the date of start.

"Monthly payment to be cleared by the end of every month. Daily wages workers payment to be cleared on daily basis. Minimum life insurance guarantee Rs. 50 Lakh," the letter further read.

The Federation said there should be a strict eight-hour shift, where work will be divided into two shifts a day. Mandatorily people should be changed per shift, FWICE said.

"Any person found COVID positive during the shoots or during his travel for shoots should be mandatorily given treatment in private hospital" the letter concluded.

Shooting for films and other production activities have remained suspended since mid-March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

