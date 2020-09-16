Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted sharply to veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's "thaali" comments in the Parliament, claiming that she did not receive anything on the platter.

On Tuesday, Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," Bachchan said in a clear reference to Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan and Ranaut's statements on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel.

"Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feed you.

Ranaut, who has been in the news for her provocative comments, had slammed Bachchan on Tuesday and she upped her attack on Wednesday.

"Which plate are you referring to Jaya ji? A thaali (plate) was given, in which a two-minute role, item numbers and a romantic scene were offered and that too only after sleeping with hero.

"I taught feminism to the film industry, decorated the ‘thaali' with patriotic films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Ranaut's tweet drew sharp criticism from her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star Swara Bhasker, who called the actor's comment "sickening" and "shameful".

"Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself. If you want to abuse me, then please go-ahead... I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you. Respect for elders is the first lesson taught in Indian culture and you are a self-proclaimed nationalist," Bhasker said.

Filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava also called out Ranaut for her tweet.

"There is nothing feminist about abusing generations of women who have cleared the way so we can enjoy the opportunities we do. Being abusive towards women like Indira Jaising and Jaya Bachchan is not okay. It is shameful. #JustSaying," she tweeted.

Bachchan was praised by many of her colleagues in Bollywood for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry.

