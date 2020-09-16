Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that over two lakh people joined the latest effort garner support in the fight for justice for the late Bollywood star. Titled #Flag4SSR, the campaign was started by Shweta a while back, asking fans to joing forces in the fight for justice. Now, Shweta has thanked his fans for the response on social media. #Plants4SSR: Shweta Singh Kirti Claims More than One Lakh Trees Planted Across the Globe in the Memory of the Late Actor (Watch Video)

"What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe ... I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive," she tweeted. #FeedFood4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Initiates A Campaign To Feed The Poor In Memory Of The Late Actor

Shweta also shared a video featuring some of the people who came together for the initiative. Shweta had shared a while back that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings.

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below:

What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe 🌏 I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive! 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/4R2TGMonLw pic.twitter.com/FbZwASlD0I — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 15, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

