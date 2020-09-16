Jacqueline Fernandez is back as the cover girl of Grazia's new edition and her new pictures are piping hot. The Dishoom girl turns the cover star for the magazine's September issue that discusses giving out all the good vibes amid the pandemic. Posing for her at-home photoshoot, Jackie is able to exude all the glamorous vibes while setting our hearts on fire, one picture at a time. Jackie's all glammed up clicks are able to woo our hearts a little and we are excited to see her shine after such a long time. Jacqueline Fernandez's Bong Avatar Made Us Realize How Hot The Sri Lankan Import Is Even In Her Desi Flavour!

From a Dior pantsuit to Namrata Joshipura designed ensemble, Jacqueline's fine wardrobe will make you envy her. From flashing her million-dollar smile to staring right in your eyes with those sensuous expressions, the girl is successful at driving us crazy and we are mesmerised. While this photoshoot's production value takes a backseat in here, Jackie is able to make up for it, courtesy her stunning pictures and those wild expressions. Giving all OTT photoshoots a break, the publications these days are trying to break the mould and think something creative with minimal props and budgets at their disposal. Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: A Perpetual Stunner, This Vivacious Girl With a Versatile Fashion Arsenal and a Devastating Smile to Boot!

Check Out Her New Photoshoot Pictures

Jacqueline Fernandez for Grazia India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline who took a long break from her filmy career is now gearing up for her multiple releases. Post her web series debut with Mrs Serial Killer, she has Attack with John Abraham, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and finally Kick 2 with Salman Khan. The lady has ample of projects to keep her occupied for the coming months and guess we'll have to patiently wait for the day she decides to pose for her new photoshoot.

