New York, Jun 29 (AP) Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for USD 200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star's three-year-old business at USD 1 billion.

The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51 per cent stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West's younger sister, Kylie Jenner. “Kim is a true modern day global icon,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf, which is similar to what he said about Jenner in November.

Also Read | TikTok Ban in India: Nia Sharma, Kamya Punjabi, Kushal Tandon Laud the Government Move (Read Tweets).

Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The 39-year-old will still promote KKW Beauty online and will help create new products.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Promotes Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase After Disney+ Hotstar Fails To Invite Actors To Press Conference.

Coty plans to expand the brand into more countries around the world and possibly into other categories, like skin creams and shampoos. It also hopes that the buzzy brand can help boost sales and connect with younger shoppers who spend a lot of time on social media.

Coty's brands, including Max Factor makeup and Sally Hansen nail polish, can't compete with KKW Beauty's reach. Max Factor, for example, has 585,000 Instagram followers. KKW Beauty has 4.4 million. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)