Los Angeles, Aug 27 (PTI) Lin Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton are part of a star-studded cast of romantic comedy "The Making Of", to be directed by Ed Zwick.

The director is also penning the movie's script in collaboration with Marshall Herskovitz, reported Variety.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Shares An Adorable Post For Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar On Her 40th Birthday!.

The duo will produce the feature through their Bedford Falls Company banner.

"The Making Of" revolves around a pair of married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) casting actors (Lively and Miranda) to play the younger versions of themselves — while their own marriage is falling apart.

Also Read | Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: Always Classy, a Little Bit Sassy; the Secret to Her Style Is Pure Instinct!.

Endeavor Content will be handling worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)