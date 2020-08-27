She dabbles quite a few things! Being an actress, singer, anchor and a model, Shibani Dandekar, born into a Maharashtrian family has siblings, Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar. Raised in Australia and Africa for the majority of her childhood, Shibani rose to fame with the dance number Hi Poli Saajuk for 2014's Marathi movie Timepass, followed by 36 Nakhrewali in Sangharsh. On the fashion front, Shibani has always been a sartorial stunner. Being in the limelight, Shibani has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that's engaging and pulls into the fold with its versatility and a rare vivacity. In addition to classics, bold cuts, daring silhouettes, unconventional hues and cuts are pretty much a permanent fixture in most of her style vibes. Further, she notches up the vibe with a brilliant beauty and hair game in tow. She relies on her instincts and fashion stylist Khyati Busa. Shibani turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her fabulous and recent style moments.

Shibani Dandekar, the unflinching, feisty and fierce fashionista is always a hoot with her style offerings. Here's a closer look at how she does what she does the best - SLAY!

Filmfare Awards 2020 saw Shibani stun in a Swapnil Shinde gown with a thigh-high slit. Bold strapped sandals, pulled back hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Shibani Dandekar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An oversized black pinstriped suit by Fenty was teamed up with layered necklaces, sequined pointy pumps, wavy hair and glossy glam.

A Gavin Miguel black tulle dress with a plunging neckline and pop of blue was paired with a delicate choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

For Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2019, Shibani flaunted an off-shoulder satin gown by L'Mane. Beige brown boots, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

For Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Shibani suited up in a cream oversized blazer dress by Mistress Rocks with thigh-high boots by Yeezy Mafia. Layered necklaces, pulled back hair and glossy glam completed her look.

An electric pink tier ruffled pink gown with a corset bustier by Shehlaa Khan was paired with jewellery by Outhouse, wavy hair and nude glam.

A ruffled bold toned Dolly J Studio gown was teamed up with subtle glam and pulled back hair.

Crisp styles are not up to everyone's alley but experimenting and astounding, Shibani shows us why being comfortable with our choices renders a confident self! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

