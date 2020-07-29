Los Angeles, Jul 29 (PTI) "Riverdale" star Lucy Hale will topline the upcoming survival thriller film "Borrego".

The movie will be directed by Jesse Harris from his own script and also feature "Good Doctor" actor Nicholas Gonzalez, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Hale, 31, will essay the role of a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. While out on research, she comes to the aid of a downed plane only to find herself taken captive by an inexperienced drug mule who forces her to lead a trek across the sweltering desert to his drop.

Local sheriff (Gonzalez) is drawn into the hunt as his rebellious daughter sets out to find the missing botanist, all the while being pursued by a local drug receiver.

The film's cast also includes actor Leynar Gomez, Jorge A. Jimenez and Olivia Trujillo.

Harris will produce the movie along with Black Magic's Greg Lauritano and Tucci & Company's Damiano and Tiziano Tucci.

