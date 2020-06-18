Entertenment News | Manoj Bajpayee Thanks Fans After Clocking 1 Mn Followers on Instagram

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday crossed the one million-follower mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love.

Bajpayee also shared a black-and-white selfie.

"We are one million now. Thank you for all the love," he captioned the picture.

The National Award-winning actor was last seen in Netflix film "Mrs Serial Killer". He had earned global acclaim for the hit Amazon Prime Video series "The Family Man" in 2019.

The second season of the web series, directed by Raj and DK, is expected to premiere this year.

