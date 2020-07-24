Melbourne, Jul 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Mel Gibson was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles in April for a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gibson's representatives told the Daily Telegraph Australia that the veteran star was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in hospital.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” the representative said.

Other Hollywood stars to have contracted coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko. PTI

