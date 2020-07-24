It's Jennifer Lopez, aka JLo’s birthday today. Despite the fact that she appears to be ageing in reverse, the American actress, singer, dancer, designer and philanthropist turned 51 today. A daughter, sister and mother, JLo manages to conquer every aspect of her and her birthdays are an opportunity for her fans to celebrate everything that she has achieved so far. Over the years, she hasn’t been shy when it comes to revealing her flawless figure and youthful glow. JLo is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and with good reason. Even though the ‘Hustlers’ star has always been in the spotlight for years, there are probably a few things about her that not everyone knows. While celebrating her 51st birthday, here we bring you quick facts about the singer that every Lopez fan must know. Happy Birthday, JLo! 10 Sexy Bikini Pics of Jennifer Lopez That Are Proof That the HOT Diva Is Aging in Reverse.

1. Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx borough of the New York City. Lopez began taking singing and dancing lessons at the tender age of five, with her parents encouraging her and her sisters.

2. JLo founded a production company called Nuyorican Products with manager, Benny Medina. The company was formed in the early 2000s and has even produced several movies and TV shows.

3. As of 2018, Lopez reportedly has released more than 20 fragrances. JLust was released in 2016, and its featured notes include apple blossom, jasmine and vanilla orchid.

4. Despite being in the music business for about 20 years, JLo has only toured twice—first in 2014 for the Dance Again World Tour and in 2019 with It’s My Party: The Live Celebration.

5. Did you know, JLo is a fan of books based on relationships? In many interviews, she revealed her interested and admitted that she loves to buy and read books which are all about relationships.

6. Lopez’ first studio album ‘On the 6,’ has a special meaning. As a college student, she used to travel on the NY 6 train for her dance auditions. This is how she named the album ‘On the 6.’

7. Jennifer Lopez is the only person in the history of the film industry who has managed to take her music album and movie to the top, all at the same time. Her second studio album, JLo and her movie, ‘The Wedding Planner,’ both peaked the charts and box office, respectively.

8. JLo’s green Versace gown with a neckline that plunged to her naval received so much praise, that in 2019, Google created images on the infamous dress. However, JLo was not the only one to wear the jungle print dress. Donatella Versace herself wore it on Met Gala in 1999, but Lopez hit the spotlight, when she appeared in the dress at Grammy in 2000.

Now you know so many things about the actress that you probably never had a hint of. Lopez is maybe the only one redefining what it means to be a woman in Hollywood. She remains perhaps the most influential artist in the industry. Happy Birthday, JLo!

