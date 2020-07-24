A new song from Suriya's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru has released on YouTube. This one is titled Kaattu Payale and....it is...different. We heard a one-minute promo of the song Suriya's birthday. The full song - a lyrical video is out now - and it is not everyone's cup of tea. The introduction of the song is beautiful. But as the first verse begins, the song changes tonally. The song is from a woman's perspective so Aparna Balamurali gets ample moments to shine. And so does the playback singer Dhee.

The music video is also a treat for all the fans of Suriya. The actor looks ruggedly handsome with short hair and a sexy beard. He enticingly stares at his lady love in the song, which will make even the viewers skip a heartbeat. The song is about this very gaze.

Dhee has a very strong voice with a very unique texture. GV Prakash Kumar's composition is beautiful. He has added layers to the song. Snehan's lyrics are quirky.

Watch The Video for Kaattu Payale From Soorarao Pottru is Here:

Soorarai Pottru will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra in the latter language. Along with this, the film will also be dubbed in Kannada. According to certain reports, the makers of Soorarai Pottru are proposing to release the movie in January 2021. As per a report in TOI, the producers are preparing to release the Tamil movie in January and the trailer would reportedly be released by the end of this year, in December. However, there has been no official update on it yet.

