Los Angeles, Jul 12 (PTI) "Run", the dark comedy from "Fleabag" duo Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, has been cancelled at HBO after one season.

Waller-Bridge was attached as executive producer and the show had "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" collaborator Jones as creator.

"After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy's journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of 'Run'," the network said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Run" revolved around childhood friends Ruby (Merrit Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) honouring a pact to reunite should one text the other "run".

Waller-Bridge also featured in a recurring role of Laurel Halliday, a mysterious taxidermist who crosses paths with both leads on the show.

As per insiders, HBO executives and Jones, who was optimistic for another installment, made several attempts to find a path forward for "Run" but couldn't come to an agreement. PTI

