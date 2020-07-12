The big news which is been churned currently by every media house is that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya have been tested positive for coronavirus whereas Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative. Owing to the same, many admirers of the Bachachans are wishing the family a speedy recovery. Even celebrities are tweeting and pouring in 'get well soon' messages on social media. Among the pool of celebs, it was Juhi Chawla who recently took to her Twitter and recommended Amitabh and Abhishek to try Ayurveda with an aim to fight the deadly bug. However, her tweet got misunderstood by the netizens who think that Chawla misspelt 'Aaradhya' and and instead wrote 'Ayurveda'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative.

As soon as the actress tweeted the same, fans filled her comment section with messages about if she has made a typo with regards to Aaradhya. That's not it, as few also started creating memes over Juhi's Ayurveda tweet. Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Co-Star Amit Sadh To Undergo COVID-19 Test (View Post).

Here's Juhi Chawla's Tweet Below:

Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🙏@juniorbachchan @SrBachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

And Here's What Netizens Have To Say:

Why are u trolling the Bachchan family at this tough time, even though we know they foolishly endorsed Ayurveda instead of using their minds at that time and r now getting themselves treated at Nanavati instead of taking #Coronilhttps://t.co/nuaahQzDik — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 | विनय कुमार डोकानिया (@VinayDokania) July 12, 2020

Oh, Ghosh!

pic.twitter.com/TwfEdnB1Xm — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 12, 2020

Typo Award!

Hahaha!

Mam your autocorrect needs to be corrected or else your eyes...... AYURVEDA in place of AISHWARYA..... 😂😂@iam_juhi pic.twitter.com/I8Alq0o2e4 — Mansi Mittal (@MansiMittal500) July 12, 2020

Well, the sad part on Twitter is that it does not have an edit option. But as far as we think, Juhi meant 'Ayurveda' and not 'Aaradhya' as the (leaves) emoticons in her tweet indicates the same. Meanwhile, Senior and Junior Bachchan are stable at Nanavati hospital whereas no statement about COVID-19 positive Aishwarya-Aaradhya's health is out yet. Stay tuned!

