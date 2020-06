Entertenment News | Sajid-Wajid's Mother Tests Positive for COVID-19

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) A day after the demise of singer-music director Wajid Khan of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, their mother Razina Khan tested positive for the coronavirus, a family source said on Tuesday.

Razina Khan is admitted to Surana Hospital in Chembur, where Wajid Khan was also undergoing treatment.

"She has tested positive. She is doing fine and will remain in the hospital for few more days till her test comes out negative," the insider said.

Wajid Khan, 42, tested positive for COVID-19 and died of a cardiac arrest.

Popular for collaborating with brother Sajid Khan, on superstar Salman Khan's films like "Wanted", "Dabangg" series and "Ek Tha Tiger", the music composer died early Monday morning in a city hospital here.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and went on to create chartbusters for actor's various films including "Garv", "Tere Naam", "Tumko Na Bhool Payenge", "Partner".

