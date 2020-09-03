Los Angeles, Sep 3 (PTI) Actor-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield has inked an overall deal with HBO.

Richardson-Whitfield is best known for her role as Angela in the action comedy "A Low Down Dirty Shame" and as Dr Allison Blake on the Syfy comedy-drama series "Eureka".

As part of her two-year deal with HBO, the actor-director will be developing new projects for the premium cable network, reported Deadline.

Richardson-Whitfield has also come on board to direct and executive produce a handful of major titles for the WarnerMedia-owned company.

She will helm four episodes of historical drama series "The Gilded Age". Created by Julian Fellowes of "Downtown Abbey" fame, the show will feature powerhouse performers like Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector.

Richardson-Whitfield will also direct two episodes of Adam McKay's upcoming untitled Lakers project, which is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s".

