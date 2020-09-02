Los Angeles, Sep 2 (PTI) Renowned punk star Viv Albertine's memoirs will be turned into a television series, to be produced by Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley's Number 9 Films.

The banner, best known for films such as "Carol" and "Collette", will back the series in collaboration with West Fourth Films, reported Variety.

Albertine, the punk musician and guitarist of The Slits, has published two autobiographical books -- "Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys" in 2014 and "To Throw Away Unopened" in 2018.

"I'm so happy that Rachael, Elizabeth and Stephen are bringing my books to the screen. Right from the start they were sensitive to the extremely personal nature of the work and I knew the books were in the hands of producers with integrity.

"Their vision is perfectly in tune with the work, they understand the subject and the times, I can't wait for the project to get started and to see all the characters in my story come to life," the musician said.

