Entertenment News | The CW Picks Up Patrick Dempsey Show 'Devils'

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Patrick Dempsey-starrer series "Devils" has been acquired by The CW network.

Described as an international thriller, the series is a co-production from Italian and French companies Lux Vide, Sky Italia, and Orange Studio. It is based on the novel "I Diavoli" by author Guido Maria Brera.

The show, which premiered in Italy and France in April, will debut on the network later this year, reported Variety.

It follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey).

"After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.

"Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him," the official logline of the show read.

"Devils" will also feature actors Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen in pivotal roles. PTI

