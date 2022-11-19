Adelaide, Nov 19: Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has said Jos Buttler's side will have to win the 50-over World Cup in India next year in order to be called one of the greatest white-ball sides ever, adding "there is an opportunity to do that" after the team were recently crowned T20 World champions in Australia. Buttler's side defeated Pakistan in an almost one-sided final at the MCG recently to add to the ODI World Cup Morgan and his team won in 2019 at Lord's defeating New Zealand. Now, Morgan, who retired from international cricket recently, has said there is no reason to believe England cannot do it again in the ODI World Cup in India next year.Pat Cummins Meets Adam Gilchrist to ‘Heal the Rift’ Between Current and Former Players: Report

"Jos (Buttler) said before the semifinal against India it's no good just being remembered as a side who were aggressive and threatening and everyone loved watching, but never won anything," Morgan was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "He said we need something tangible. There is the opportunity to do that, next year with the 50 overs and the following year, to go again. There's no reason why you can't end up at the pointy end of the World Cup again. I think Jos will judge himself on that," said Morgan.

Morgan also praised Buttler's evolution as skipper, which reflected during the T20 World Cup campaign. "His (Buttler's) strategy was way better at the back end of the tournament. It's about letting the game come to you and choosing the opportunities to play your cards. I felt that got better as the tournament went on. Obviously his performance with the bat did as well," opined Morgan.

