Esow Alben Bags Gold at the Six Day Berlin Cycling Tournament

Berlin, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian cyclist Esow Alben has bagged a gold in the men's Keirin individual event of the Six Day Berlin Tournament here.

The 18-year-old finished on top of the podium, earning 20 classification points here on Monday night.

Czech Republic's Tomas Babek, who won a silver in the 2017 World Championship, came in second while Maximilian Lev of Germany took home the bronze.

Earlier in the competition, the teenager had won a bronze on day two followed by a silver medal on the fourth day in the individual Keirin event.

The event is a six-day track cycling race. Each cyclist competes every on every day of the competition.

Riders in the Keirin event start in a bunch behind a pacer in order to progressively reach a specific speed.

