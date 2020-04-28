Essential Kits Distributed to Needy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): In a noble gesture, some good samaritans in Hyderabad helped the needy by distributing essential kits to them during Ramzan as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19."A fortnight ago, we have started distribution of essential kits. At that time, we have distributed 500 kits to people. Today, we are distributing 500 essentials kits to the needy. Firstly, the holy month of Ramzan has started and due to the situation, people are facing difficulties," Syed Hamed, a resident of Hyderabad, told ANI."We approached such people door-to-door and gave tokens to them and provide them with essential kits. Each kit includes rice, wheat, salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, onions, tamarind and cooking oil," Hamed added."We are distributing these kits to the needy families of Hindus and Muslims because all are suffering. I request the rich people to distribute essential kits to the needy as everyone is suffering and it is the right time to help the poor," Hamed further said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.Laxmi, who received a kit, said, "We all know the current situation and we are not getting any work to earn money. These individuals have approached us by coming to our residence and handed over an essential kit to us. I would like to thank them." (ANI)

