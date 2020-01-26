Ex-Army Jawan Killed by Leopard in U'khand Village

Pauri (U'khand), Jan 26 (PTI) A leopard killed an ex-Army jawan in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Pravin Singh, 55, was assaulted and killed by the leopard at Angni village near Tarkeshwar when he was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony late on Saturday evening, Pokhda ranger Rakhi Juyal said.

Singh's family presumed that he may have stayed back but his half-eaten body was found along a village road on Sunday, Juyal said.

A cage has been put up and forest guards have been deployed in the area, she said.

Villagers in the area have also been advised not to venture out after dark, the ranger said.

An immediate help of Rs 30,000 has been given to Singh's family, she said.

