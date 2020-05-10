Ex-BJP MLA Among 28 New COVID-19 Patients in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 10 (PTI) Twenty-eight people, including a former BJP MLA, tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal on Sunday, taking the count of such patients in the state capital to 732, an official said.

The former BJP legislator is 62-year-old, the official said, adding that he had met over 150 people over the last few days, who are being traced.

"The MLA and 27 others are being treated at different hospitals in the city after testing COVID-19 positive," the official said.

According to the official, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 29 people in Bhopal.

