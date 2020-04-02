Facebook Launches Messenger App for Desktop to Rival Zoom

California [USA], April 2 (ANI): Facebook announced today a dedicated Messenger app for desktop to help users connect easily via group video calls and chats.The app for MacOS and Windows brings Messenger's functionalities to the comfort of the desktop with unlimited and free group video calls, dark mode, and GIF support, the official blog notes. It is available for download on the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.The dedicated desktop app takes directly on Zoom, the enterprise video conferencing platform that ballooned overnight during the COVID-19 crisis, compelling those working or studying from home to use its service for video calls. (ANI)

