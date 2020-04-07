Facing Trial in Dowry Case, Woman Ends Life in Jail

Indore, Apr 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman, being tried in a dowry case, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging herself in the district jail here in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Anju Sen was found dead in the jails bathroom, where she hanged herself using a saree and another piece of cloth, said an official of the Sanyogitaganj police station.

The incident is being probed from all angles, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

District jail superintendent Aditi Chaturvedi said the deceased was in the prison since July 25 last year.

The woman was facing trial in a dowry case along with her husband and son, who, too, are in jail, Chaturvedi said.

