Remembering legendary actor Om Puri on his death anniversary, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday paid tribute the late star who left for heavenly abode on January 6, 2017. The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of the 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' star. Om Puri Death Anniversary: Sudhir Mishra Remembers the Veteran Actor by Sharing a Still from His 1992 Classic Dharavi

Along with the photograph, Akhtar wrote, "Miss you Om ji,(with folded hands emoticon)." Known for his fluent dialogue delivery, Om Puri, during his career performed in many memorable films like 'Aakrosh', 'Maqbool', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', IIFFB 2020: Om Puri Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at India International Film Festival of Boston

Miss you Om ji. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h9lzpN6Rmz — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 6, 2021

The late actor also featured in 'Gandhi', 'Ardh Satya', 'Mirch Masala', 'Tamas', 'Sadgati', 'Droh Kaal', 'Chachi 420' and others.

