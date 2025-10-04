Farrukhabad, October 4: Atleast two people were killed, and five others were injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday. According to the police said the blast occurred likely due to excessive concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement. "We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. "Field unit and fire services are working on the spot. Prima facie it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. The injured are under treatment. Investigation is being done." Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh told reporters. Saharanpur Blast: Massive Explosion at Firecracker Factory Kills Several in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Probe.

Blast at Coaching Centre in Farrukhabad

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Two people died, 7 injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Farrukhabad. Police say that the blast occurred likely due to excess concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement. pic.twitter.com/riakpznNrT — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh: A massive blast rocked The Sun Classes Library in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate area, killing one and injuring five children. Another critically injured victim was referred to a higher center. pic.twitter.com/1sraRHV5n2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2025

Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident. "An explosion took place in the septic tank of a coaching centre. Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas. 2 people have died. Five people are undergoing treatment... A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident...," Farrukhabad DM told ANI. More details are awaited.

