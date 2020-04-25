FIFA to Release USD 150 Million to Member Associations to Safeguard Football Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FIFA (Photo Credits: IANS)

Zurich, April 25: FIFA will distribute USD 150 million to member associations over the next few days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought major sporting events including football to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue.

Each member association will receive USD 500,000, along with any other remaining funds they were due to receive. The world governing body on April 24 revealed that operational funding for 2020 and 2019 will be paid to 211 national governing bodies across the globe. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an official statement.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community," he added. The second installment of operational costs for the year 2020 was due in July, but the apex body will now make an early payment "to help safeguard football across all member associations".

Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume. On Thursday, the UEFA Executive Committee confirmed that the postponed UEFA Women's Euro 2021 will be held in England from July 6 to July 31 in 2022.

