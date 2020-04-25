Customers throng grocery stores in Kurla area to make purchases after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed opening of shops within the city and all shops except those in malls during the coronavirus lockdown. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506 in India, with the death toll rising to 775, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The Pakistan government has extended the countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for 15 more days until May 9 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Indian government has allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. No relaxation in red zones. Malls to remain shut.

New Delhi, April 25: The total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.8 million across the world, with the deal toll reaching 197,074. The United States reported the maximum number of death, with the toll reaching 50,031 on Friday. India recorded 23,452 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, including 723 deaths and 4814 recoveries. Catch instant updates on latest developments around coronavirus in this live tracker. Shops Under Shops And Establishment Act, Except Malls, Allowed to Open in India in Non-Hotspot Areas With 50% Capacity And Social Distancing Norms.

France registered 389 deaths due to coronavirus, bringing the tally to 22,245 on Friday, the world's fourth-highest after the United States, Italy and Spain, Director-General of Health Jerome Salomon told a daily conference on the epidemic. According to a study published on Thursday by the French School of Public Health (EHESP), lockdown measures might have prevented 60,000 deaths in France. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

China reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus for the ninth consecutive day on Friday. There were also only six new cases of COVID-19, two of which were brought into the country from overseas, according to China's National Health Commission. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of multilateralism amid the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is the biggest international challenge since World War II, he said.

"The virus knows no borders and is a quintessential global challenge. Combating it requires us to work together as one human family," Guterres said in a message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24.