FIR Against 5 Identified, 150 Unidentified People for Violating Lockdown Norms in Banda

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)[India], May 13 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against five identified and 150 unidentified people for violating lockdown norms in the Sagar district's Banda on May 12 as a large crowd gathered to welcome a Jain Monk."An FIR has been registered against five dentified and about 150 unidentified people for violating norms of lockdown when they gathered to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Banda, Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh yesterday," Sagar ASP Praveen Bhuria told ANI.The norms of social distancing and precautions of wearing a mask were flouted in Banda.As Jain Monk Pramansagar reached Banda, along with 20 of his followers, a large number of people took to the streets to welcome him on Tuesday.The police administration had issued orders to investigate and take actions according to ASP Sagar. (ANI)

