FIR Against Bahraini National for Raping Hyderabad Woman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A woman in Hyderabad was allegedly raped by a Bahraini national to whom she was purportedly sold off in the pretext of marriage. "We had received a complaint from the victim's sister. We have registered an FIR against the accused who is 60-year-old and a marriage broker couple," said Rudra Bhaskar, Circle Inspector, Chandrayangutta Police Station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

