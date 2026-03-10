Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar clarified that there is no shortage of LPG gas in the state and people need not panic unnecessarily. He stated that sufficient gas stocks are available for both domestic and commercial needs, and there is no problem at present.

The minister instructed officials to take strict measures district-wise to prevent LPG cylinders from being diverted to the black market. He directed the Joint Collectors of all districts to closely monitor the situation.

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Considering the international war-like situation, the minister held a review meeting through teleconference with senior officials on Tuesday regarding LPG supply in the state. During the meeting, he reviewed the current gas stock availability in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadendla Manohar said that steps are being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG for domestic use. If required, arrangements will be made to prioritise supply between domestic and commercial sectors.

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At present, LPG supply to the state is being monitored from HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery, the Hassan-Cherlapalli pipeline from Mangaluru, and distribution through HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL facilities in Visakhapatnam. Officials are closely tracking supply to ensure daily requirements are met. If any shortage arises, alternative arrangements will be made immediately, he said.

The minister directed officials to form special surveillance teams to ensure LPG is not diverted illegally. Joint Collectors were asked to strictly control the supply chain and prevent black marketing.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours or increasing prices arbitrarily. Officials must continuously monitor the district-wise supply chain and rectify any disruptions immediately.

Senior officials at the state headquarters are also monitoring the LPG supply situation. The minister urged people not to panic over information circulating on social media, stating that the current international situation has not affected gas supply in the state. He added that the Central Government is also closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

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