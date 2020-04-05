FIR Against DSGMC: Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar' Seeks PM's Intervention

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The 'jathedar' of the Takht Patna Sahib on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the police to quash the FIR registered against the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for allegedly violating lockdown orders.

Giani Ranjit Singh -- 'jathedar' of the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib in Patna, one of the five takhts (the highest seats of religious authority for the Sikhs worldwide) -- said Punjab-bound people stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown had come on their own to seek shelter in the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila and the DSGMC had informed authorities about it well in time.

The DSGMC has been serving 'langar' to the needy while adhering to social-distancing measures, he said.

The 'jathedar' criticised the Delhi government for filing a complaint against the DSGMC "to defame the religious institution" and for "equating the Sikhs with the Tablighi Jamaat".

"I urge you to direct the quashing of the FIR so that the DSGMC can continue its selfless service during this health crisis," Singh said.

At present, 100 gurdwaras have been providing langar to the people stranded in Punjab due to the lockdown.

Takht Patna Sahib has been provided to the Bihar government for utilising it as a quarantine centre/isolation wards and temporary accommodation for the health staff, the 'jathedar' said.

The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR against the DSGMC for violating the lockdown orders and not following physical-distancing measures.

Around 220 Punjab-bound people stranded in Delhi due to the lockdown had taken shelter in the gurdwara. PTI

