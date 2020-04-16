FIRs Against 2 Scribes Who Test Positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police have registered FIRs against two journalists who entered the state from Punjab and later tested positive for coronavirus here, an official said on Thursday.Police officials said that the journalists tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following which they were sent for isolation and treatment and FIRs were registered against them.The drivers who brought the two journalists to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab have also been booked, police said.According to the police, the FIRs have been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.This comes as the country-ide lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus (ANI)

