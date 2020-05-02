First COVID-19 Death Reported in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital (KGH), passed away. The man passed away as soon as he was asmitted to the hospital but doctors later conducted COVID-19 test of the deceased man and discovered that he was positive for COVID-19. Chief of the Andhra Medical College (AMC) Sudhakar said, "A 62-year-old man was addmited to KGH with Kidney disease. He passed away during the treatment. His body was handed over to the family members but when we identified that he was found COVID-19 positive, our teams rushed to the deceased house and conducted the last rites as per the protocol."He further stated that the deceased man was admitted to the hospital with severe chronic kidney disease. After his death, he was found positive for COVID-19 but cause of the death is yet to be known."At least 20 members of hospital staff have been sent for quarantine, who treated him and came in his contact," he added.Visakhapatnam has reported 27 COVID-19 positive cases including one death so far, while 20 patients were discharged till now.Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Collector has ordered Health and police departments to conduct search operation to locate the contact persons of the two new cases in the city, according to a press release issued by collector's office. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1463 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)