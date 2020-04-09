First COVID-19 Positive Case Reported in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh has reported the first coronavirus positive case, said District Magistrate CB Singh on Thursday."A 22-year-old man, who is a resident of Firozabad and had come to Aligarh on March 12 to attend Jamaat event in the city, has tested positive for the virus," he added.He has no connection to the Tablighi Jamaat event which was held in Delhi last month.India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, out of which 5,218 are active cases and 477 patients have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.The nationwide toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

