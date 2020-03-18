First Positive Case of Corona Reported in Kashmir-Khanyar: Rohit Kansal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The first positive case for coronavirus has been reported in Kashmir-Khanyar, Srinagar, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.The female patient has a travel history to Saudi Arabia and she has been put in isolation after arriving here on March 16. "COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir. First positive case in Kashmir-Khanyar, Srinagar. History of foreign travel. Arrived on March 16. Put in Isolation. Surveillance started in the 300m area. Request all to cooperate. Also Immediately self report any symptoms," Kansal tweeted. Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and said: "One more case confirmed positive. Travel history to Saudi Arabia. Had reported high viral load earlier. Total three positive cases now (in Jammu and Kashmir)".He informed that there will be restrictions on public transport, assembly of people and some other measures, in Srinagar from March 19. A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

