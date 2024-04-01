Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared some wisdom on fillers, botox and going under the knife to change the exterior. Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a hilarious lengthy note in Hindi talking about changing the external body. The filmmaker wrote: “Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti...Makeup laga lo umar hai ghat thi (Applying fillers doesn't bring fulfilment... applying makeup doesn't make you younger).” Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Reveals Hilarious Anecdote When He and Manish Malhotra Were Almost Paired Up Romantically With Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani.

Karan added, “Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya... Naak badalne se gand itar nahi banti (No matter how much Botox you do, you'll end up looking like a fly stung you).” “Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye... Lekin meri jaan...Fitrat nahi balti (Going under the knife will only change your exterior, not your nature).”

Karan Johar's Instagram Story

On the work front, it has been reported that Karan is working on the third instalment of Student Of The Year, which will be made into a series for OTT. The third instalment will be directed by Reema Maya, known for her critically acclaimed short film Nocturnal Burger.

