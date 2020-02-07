Five Arrested in Gurgaon, 195 Fake Aadhaar Cards Seized: Haryana Police

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Friday arrested five persons, including a Nepalese man, from Gurgaon and seized 195 fake Aadhaar cards and other material allegedly used to prepare them, a police official said.

The five were arrested for running two fraudulent Aadhaar card centres, a police official of Sector 29 police station, Gurgaon, said over the phone.

"We have arrested five persons who hail from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. One Nepalese is also among the accused. A total of 195 Aadhaar cards are the ones which the accused had made in the name of different people, we also seized some forms and some other cards which were in the process of being made," Station House Officer of the police station, Ved Prakash, said.

"Scanners for iris and fingerprints, some computers were also seized from the spot," he said.

Asked how the cards were made, he said, "Investigation is underway. As per preliminary probe, the biometric machines were procured from a Rajasthan-based operator."

He said the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the law.

