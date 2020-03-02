Five Criminals Held After Encounter with Police in Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Five alleged criminals were arrested on Monday following an encounter with the Noida Police here and led to the recovery of stolen jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh and two cars among other items, officials said.

The five accused, all natives of neighbouring Bulandshahr district, were travelling in a stolen car when they were held by the officers from Phase 3 Police Station, the officials said.

"Those held have been identified as Kapil Sharma, Rahul Saini, Ajay Sharma, Rajkumar alias Raj Sharma and Manish and they were held near the FNG Road Global Hospital after an encounter," a police spokesperson said.

"Accused Kapil Sharma and Rahul Saini got injured due to shooting during the police encounter," the spokesperson said, adding they were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police said they have seized two country-made pistols along with some ammunition, three daggers from the their possession.

"Two stolen cars, a Maruti Brezza and a Honda City, Rs 1.14 lakh cash, jewellery estimated worth Rs 30 lakh, 24 wrist watches, 15 mobiles were recovered from them," the official said.

There are nine cases already registered against the gang members and a fresh FIR has been lodged, the police added.

