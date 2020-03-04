Former Indian Footballer PK Banerjee’s Condition Stable Post-Ventilation: Kolkata Hospital

Former Indian Footballer PK Banerjee. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata, March 4: The condition of former Indian footballer Pradip Kumar Banerjee, who was admitted to hospital on February 7, is stable post-ventilation. The 83-year-old Banerjee is suffering from the respiratory problem due to pneumonia and with an underlying history of Parkinson's Disease and Dementia and heart problem.

"He is maintaining stable parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists comprising of Intensivist & Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Tanmay Banerjee, Pulmonologist Dr. Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr. L N Tripathy and Dr. Sunandan Basu and Dr. Prof Kalyan Brata Bhattacharyya. Dr. Kunal Sarkar and Dr. Rabin Chakraborty are also supervising the case closely on request of the family," Medica Superspecialty Hospital's statement said. PK Banerjee, Indian Football Legend Responding to Treatment, Confirms Kolkata Hospital.

"Today afternoon team of the treating consultants briefed the family members and updated them with complete progress and status of the patient," the statement added. Banerjee is viewed as one of the legends in Indian football and has been conferred with Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to the sport in the country.

