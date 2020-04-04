Four More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam, State Tally at 164

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): Four more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Visakhapatnam on Friday taking the state tally to 164.The district administration said that many of the Visakhapatnam persons attended the Nizamuddin Markaz meeting in New Delhi. These four persons who tested positive also attended the Markaz meeting.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)

