Four More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Buldhana, District Tally Reaches 21

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Four more people tested positive for COVID 19, here on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 21. With 121 new cases of coronavirus reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,455.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

