French MotoGP Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mies [Switzerland], April 2 (ANI): The International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) on Thursday announced the postponement of French MotoGP due to the coronavirus pandemic.The event was scheduled to take at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans from May 15 to 17."Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event at Le Mans has been postponed. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Grand Prix de France, which was set to be held at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans from the 15th to the 17th of May. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled," FIM said in a statement."As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for the French GP and the recently-postponed Gran Premio de Espana cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available," it added.The coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of several tournaments including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, while about 900,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 190,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

